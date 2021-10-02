Mavi Garcia has won the Giro dell´Emilia Internazionale Donne for the first pro win of her career outside her native Spain.

Garcia finished the one-day race in Bologna in 2:14:47, eight seconds ahead of Cuba´s Arlenis Sierra, and New Zealand´s Rachel Neylan 13 behind in third.

Garcia is a two-time winner of Spain´s National Championships, but had never before won outside of her home country.

The Ale BTC Ljubljana rider wowed spectators last week with a blistering attack during the women’s road race at the World Road Championships in Belgium.

She will stay in Italy this week to take part in the Treatment Valli Varesine Women’s Race.

