UAE Team Emirates’ recruitment drive continued with the signing of New Zealand climber George Bennett on Tuesday.

Bennett, who has been with Team Jumbo-Visma since 2015, has signed a deal to race for Team Emirates in 2022 and 2023.

He joins Marc Soler, Jaoa Almeida and Pascal Ackermann in heading to the Emirati squad. Bennett, who competed at Tokyo 2020, has two top-10 Grand Tour finishes to his name, at the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta España.

"I’m really excited about my move to UAE Team Emirates. I’m looking forward to helping the team reach new heights across many races," he said.

"I have seen the team take huge steps forward every year and this progression is something I really want to be a part of. It’s also nice to link up with Finn Fisher-Black, as we both come from the same hometown in New Zealand.

"There’s an exciting group of young guys coming through at UAE and it’s great to be joining that environment and bringing my experience to the team.”

UAE Team Emirates CEO and team principal Mauro Gianetti added: "George is one of the best climbers in the peloton and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team. He brings a lot of experience and we feel he can play a pivotal role both through his sporting qualities and also as a reference for some of our younger riders.

"Our expectation is that he will have his own opportunities but will also contribute his quality to working in a team role when called upon. We’re very pleased to have him on board as we continue to grow as a team.”

