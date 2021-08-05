Ineos Grenadiers’ racing director says the British-based team will not go all out to retain Geraint Thomas as they prepare for next season.

The 35-year-old Welsh rider is out of contract at the end of the season, along with Gianni Moscon and a host of under-23 riders.

Thomas is under threat after a mediocre showing at the Tour de France and also the Olympic Games, and a number of younger riders moving up in seniority with the squad. The Ineos selection for the Vuelta a Espana leads with a trio of Richard Carapaz, Egan Bernal and Adam Yates.

Nevertheless, an offer has been made for next season by Ineos, but on reduced terms compared to his current deal, according to Cyclingnews

Rod Ellingworth, the team’s director of racing, gave an update on the situation and said the team would not compete with any huge offers from elsewhere.

“It’s still ongoing and the ball is in his court,” Ellingworth said.

“There are conversations going on and I’ve tried to give him personal support, especially after the difficult time that he’s had but we’re talking to him and it’s ongoing, but if there's a massive offer then there’s no way we’d be able to keep him. We just need to be realistic.

“There’s quite a lot going on around rider recruitment, and not just for next year but also for the coming years after that. There are a few areas for us to work on.”

Italian Moscon has also been offered a new deal, but Sebastian Henao, Owain Doull, Ivan Sosa, Cameron Wurf and Michal Gołas will leave.

