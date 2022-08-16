Cyclist Pfeiffer Georgi vowed to use her first ever omnium as a springboard for a madison medal ahead of the final day of cycling at the multi-sport European Championships.

Georgi, 21, is a specialist on the road but delivered a gutsy display in Monday's scratch, tempo, elimination and points races to end up seventh out of ten riders.

Ad

The Gloucester star claimed a brilliant silver medal in Friday night's standalone elimination race after narrowly avoiding two major crashes on Munich's makeshift 200m Messe velodrome track.

Cycling Kieran Reilly looking for golden revenge after silver in Munich 19 HOURS AGO

She was similarly fortunate throughout Monday's multi-stage event but says the future is bright ahead of tackling today's madison alongside Olympic team pursuit silver medallist Neah Evans.

Georgi, whose sport is one of nine taking place in Germany this week, said: "Today was pretty hard – but it's my first omnium at this level.

"I didn't have the best start in the scratch race, but I think I used my road endurance to keep progressing throughout the events.

"I was feeling better towards the end of the points race.

"It's pretty hard when you see a crash like that and have a lengthy stop.

"I'm looking forward to the madison. I'm riding with Neah, it's one of my favourite events and it's going to be fun on this track."

Italian ace Rachele Barbieri won the event ahead of French star Clara Copponi and Pole Daria Pikulik.

In the men's omnium, Ollie Wood finished eighth while earlier in the day, fellow Brit Kian Emadi finished 12th and was unable to progress to the kilo final.

And away from the velodrome, it was a dominant day for Britain's table tennis stars as Tom Davies, Sam Walker and Tin-Tin Ho comfortably won their men's and women's singles matches.

All three players triumphed 3-0 as Davies beat Luxembourg's Eric Glod, Walker toppled Turk Abdullah Talha Yigenler and Ho eased past Poland's Anna Wergrzyn.

The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, takes place 11th-21st August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the Germany city. Watch daily live coverage across BBC One, Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

Cycling Kieran Reilly looking for golden revenge after silver in Munich 20 HOURS AGO