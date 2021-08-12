Tokyo did not go as planned for Ed Clancy as the three-time Olympic champion was forced to withdraw from the team pursuit competition and announced his retirement because of a back and sciatica issue.

Clancy, a seven-time world champion, was part of the Olympic gold medals pursuit teams at the last three Games in Beijing, London, and Rio.

And now Clancy is heading to Cardiff to say thanks to the British public who have supported him over the last decade, where he is hoping to inspire the nation to get active.

At multiple venues over the weekend of the 14th & 15th of August; BETTER is delivering multiple Hero Activity locations across the Cardiff City Centre within I Am Team GB's Festival of Sport.

At each venue there will be awesome free activities to participate in as well as official I Am Team GB giveaways and athlete appearances from both returning Tokyo 2020 Team GB Athletes and retired athletes.

Maindy Leisure Centre will be delivering a large scale event in collaboration with Welsh Cycling to create a Festival of Cycling which will kick-off at 1.30pm and run to 3.30pm.

Additional sessions before and after this cycling festival, including Aqua Aerobics, Zumba Taster Sessions, Yoga & Meditation and swimming lessons will also be available for the whole family to be active all day.

"It has been such a difficult 18 months for everyone around the UK," said Clancy.

"Hopefully the Olympic Games and the performances of Team GB have helped to lift the mood of the nation.

"Being active is so important for people's mental and physical well-being – and the weekend in August is a great opportunity to experience what it is like to be an Olympian.

"The 'Festival of Sport' will harness the incredible stories of Team GB athletes in Tokyo to inspire men and women, boys, and girls across the UK to 'Get Up and Get Active' at free and fun events held around the country.

"I Am Team GB represents a great opportunity for me, as a Team GB Olympian, to give back to the community that has done so much to support me on my journey as an athlete, and hopefully play a role in inspiring more people to get active, play Olympic sport and live healthier lifestyles."

There will also be free hero events at the University of Hull, and the Olympic Stadium, plus a family fun day at Paulton Park, the home of Team GB's newest recruit Peppa Pig, while other events will be taking place all over the country on August 14 and 15.

I Am Team GB is already a much-loved and successful mass participation event, having seen over one million people in the UK take part after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and welcome home the country's history making athletes at their local sports clubs and community events.

Team GB Commercial Director, Tim Ellerton, added: "We are really excited to be launching I Am Team GB. With the support of our presenting partner Toyota, we are creating a host of free events up and down the country for those inspired by the Olympics to get up and active this summer, with a festival of sport on August 14 and 15."

Tom Whiteside, Sponsorship Manager for Toyota said: "Toyota is all about promoting mobility, so to activate our sponsorship of Team GB we wanted to create something in partnership that enabled us to take the magic of the Olympics and inspire people to get up and get active, irrespective of age, experience or skill level and I Am Team GB gives us the perfect opportunity for us to do just that and we have more exciting activations to announce over the course of the campaign."

If you want to get involved; go to IAmTeamGB.com to find an event near you.

