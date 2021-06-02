Ineos Grenadiers are reportedly interested in signing sprinter Sam Bennett when his contract expires, according to a report from Belgian newspaper Het Nieuewsblad

Bennett, 30, will leave Deceuninck-QuickStep at the end of the season as his contact will not be renewed.

It had been expected that he would re-join his old team Bora-Hansgrohe as a replacement for the departing Pascal Ackermann.

However, the Belgian report says that Ineos are now also interested in the current Tour de France green jersey champion.

It’s unclear what the relationship between Bennett and Bora team manager Ralph Denk is, but the German team did just sign Bennett’s close friend Ryan Mullen.

For Ineos they have Kurt Bogaerts working as a coach, the Belgian having co-managed Bennett at AnPost-ChainReaction from 2011 to 2013.

If Ineos can bring in Bennett it will further cement their status as the kings of cycling with a fiercely strong squad.

Former Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins said recently on his podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show, that he was staggered by the depth Ineos had.

Speaking after a pivotal Stage 20 for eventual winner Egan Bernal, Wiggins said: "I said that he [Dani Martinez] would be his biggest asset today and he rode behind Bernal most of the day but some of the jobs the other guys did… Moscon and Puccio in that valley. Castroviejo, what a ride!

"The stick they were taking last year with Bernal - and Bernal was injured, people forget that.

"They soon turned it around at the Giro last year with Tao [Geoghegan Hart], but this Giro… It’s hard to think they could produce a completely different line up for the Tour and be just as strong.

"The strength in depth they have is amazing."

