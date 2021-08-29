Nils Politt secured the Tour of Germany overall victory on Sunday afternoon, just ahead of Pascal Ackermann and Alexander Kristoff.
Norwegian Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) took third place overall as he finished four second behind the Bora-Hansgrohe man, but also put in a time of 3:33:25 to secure his second stage win of the Tour.
- Majka wins Stage 15 with stunning 90-kilometre solo effort
- 'He was p***ed off' - Wiggins suggests 'alpha male' Jakobsen angry with failure as Senechal wins
- As it happened: Vuelta a Espana Stage 15 - Majka crushes it from 90km out, no GC changes
Deutschland Tour
Politt's solo effort thwarts sprinters in Tour of Germany
Second place on the stage went to Ackerman, meaning that he second second place on the podium in the general classification for a Bora-Hansgrohe 1-2 after the Erlangen-Nurnberg stage.
Deutschland Tour
'Magnificent stuff' - Nils Politt secures Stage 3 victory
Deutschland Tour
Kristoff sprints to victory in stage two of the Tour of Germany