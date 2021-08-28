After two days dominated by sprinters, Stage 3 of the Tour of Germany went the way of Nils Politt who broke away late on to take victory.

The sprinters’ teams set about controlling the race to tee their men up for the finish into Erlangen, but they were thwarted by a climb eight kilometres from home.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Politt jumped away with Dylan Teuns of Bahrain-Victorious, and they were given the freedom to race for the win.

It was Politt who proved the stronger and he had enough in reserve to hold off the peloton.

His 11-second margin of victory, coupled with the time bonus at the finish, enabled Politt to take over the leader’s jersey - from his Bora team-mate Pascal Ackerman.

Andre Greipel won the sprint in the peloton, pipping Ackerman, John Degenkolb and Mark Cavendish.

Going into Sunday’s fourth and final stage into Nurnberg, Politt holds an eight-second lead over Ackerman.

