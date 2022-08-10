Egan Bernal's return to competitive racing could come at the Tour of Germany, according to a report.

And though rumours of a surprise, ahead-of-schedule appearance as part of the Ineos Greandiers team for the Vuelta a Espana appear unfounded, the two-time Grand Tour winner may yet be racing before the end of August.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Bernal could race in Germany from August 24-28, though Ineos suggest their rider's return date is as yet uncertain.

The 25-year-old suffered 20 different fractures after hitting the back of a stopped bus in his native Colombia while on a practice time trial training ride.

Bernal revealed after leaving hospital that doctors initially warned that there was a 95 per cent chance that he would be paralysed after the incident.

He recently joined his team-mates at an altitude camp in Andorra and may yet figure in the hilly Italian classics in October.

In Bernal's absence, Geraint Thomas led Ineos at the Tour, finishing third behind Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar.

The Vuelta will likely be fellow South American Richard Carapaz's major stage race farewell to the team, with the 2022 Giro d'Italia runner-up likely to leave Ineos in the close season.

The Ecuadorian is widely expected to join EF Education-EasyPost, with confirmation expected soon.

Thomas ‘proved a few doubters wrong’ with Tour podium

Richie Porte, who will retire, Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma), Eddie Dunbar (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Andrey Amador, who will follow Carapaz to EF, are also departing.

Ineos have already confirmed the signing of Leo Hayter this summer, while promising Dutch general classification contender Thymen Arensman is also set to join from Team DSM.

Filippo Ganna, Ethan Hayter and Tom Pidcock have renewed their contracts with the team, but there is uncertainty over the future of Adam Yates, with the British rider reported to be in negotiations with Ineos over a new and improved contract.

