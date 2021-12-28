Dutch world champion Amy Pieters will remain in an induced coma for at least three more days following a training accident, her team, SD Worx, has said in a statement on December 27.

The 30-year-old - who won Madison gold alongside Kirsten Wild at the 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in October – lost consciousness following the fall during sprint training and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Ad

She underwent a procedure to relieve pressure on her brain and has been in a coma since. Her team said that the decision to keep the 30-year-old in a coma was taken by doctors in Alicante in consultation with Dutch medics.

Cycling Blazin’ Saddles: The top 10 male riders of the 2021 cycling season 5 HOURS AGO

"The doctors will not be able to assess any damage until they have woken Pieters up.

"At the moment no further announcements can be made about the accident and we ask everyone to respect the privacy of those involved.

"Everyone at Team SD Worx is extremely upset and our thoughts are with Amy and her family."

Cycling ‘Two Monuments and a Tour de France!’ – Pogacar’s best moments in 2021 20 HOURS AGO