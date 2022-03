Cycling

‘And now they are starting to struggle’ – watch moment amateurs take on Wout van Aert at E3

A couple of amateur riders attempted to keep pace with Wout van Aert during the E3 Saxo Bank Classic on Friday. They managed to keep pace with the Jumbo-Visma rider but only very briefly despite the fact they had been on the road for approximately 190km less than the Belgian superstar.

00:00:35, 2 hours ago