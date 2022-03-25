Cycling

Highlights: Wout van Aert leads Christophe Laporte home for Jumbo-Visma one-two at E3 Saxo Bank Classic

Belgium’s Wout van Aert won his first ever E3 Saxo Bank Classic on Friday, crossing the line arm-in-arm with his French teammate Christophe Laporte after a remarkable demonstration of raw power from Jumbo-Visma. The duo kicked clear from a group of favourites on the Paterberg with 43km remaining of the 203.9km race featuring the famous cobbled bergs of the Flemish countryside.

00:04:03, 13 minutes ago