Egan Beranal remains in intensive care after undergoing surgery following a crash while training in his native Colombia.

The reigning Giro d’Italia champion was hospitalised after colliding with a parked bus while training with teammates in Gachancipa, Cundinamarca according to local reports.

Bernal suffered multiple injuries and A statement from the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogota said surgery was a success but due to seriousness of the incident, he remains in hospital.

“We will wait for his progress over the next 72 hours in the Intensive Care Unit to see the response to the course of treatment established for this high-energy trauma,” the statement said.

“We have immediately begun the rehabilitation process to achieve the best possible results with our patient.”

Bernal was training at altitude with Richard Carapaz, Omar Fraile, Carlos Rodriguez, Daniel Martínez and Brandon Rivera.

He was due to start his 2022 season at the Tour de La Provence on February 10 before taking part in the UAE Tour later that month.

Bernal was the youngest Tour de France winner for more than a century when winning in 2019, and added a second Grand Tour title at the Giro d’Italia last year.

