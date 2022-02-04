Egan Bernal has revealed the enormous list of injuries that he suffered as a result of his training accident in Colombia last week.

And he took to social media for just the second time since the incident to share news of his progress, which involved a list of all the bones he had broken: 11 ribs, one femur, a kneecap, T5 and T6 vertebrae, C2 vertebrae, a metacarpal, and one broken thumb.

The 25-year-old said: "I almost killed myself, but do you know what? I am grateful to God for putting me through this test.

"This is the toughest race, but I have had a group of excellent people around me.

"Yesterday I had my last major surgery and everything seems to have gone well.

"So now to recovery and to doing it again. I'm back!! And let's rock."

Medics had feared that Bernal would be 95% paraplegic as a result of the accident but following the final surgery on his cervical vertebrae, they confirmed that he had not suffered any damage to his spinal cord.

Ex-Ineos team-mate Chris Froome - now part of the Israel-Premier Tech team - suffered a similarly horrific crash in 2019 , but has made it back to elite cycling.

