Fabio Jakobsen continued his excellent form as he sprinted to victory at the one-day Eurometropole Tour in Belgium.

The Deceuninck–Quick-Step sprinter finished ahead of Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to claim the win.

There were plenty of moves throughout the 177.6km stage from to La Louviere to Tournai, with Ineos duo Luke Rowe and Michał Kwiatkowski both attempting to break clear.

At 70km the race reached the 15km circuit around Tournai, which was to be completed five times before the finish.

Riders continued to look to attack, with Trek–Segafredo’s Alex Kirsch managing to eek out a small advantage but not able to make it stick.

Eventually it came down to a sprint finish and Jakobsen underlined his quality again with a strong sprint to the line.

