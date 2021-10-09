Katie Archibald and Neah Evans won the women’s Madison on Saturday to kick off the evening’s action at the European Track Championships.

The pair secured 63 points to claim the win for the Great Britain team in Grenchen, Switzerland, on the final evening of action at the event.

Archibald had already secured gold at the scratch race three days ago in her first major event since the Tokyo Olympics this summer. She was ably paired on Saturday by her fellow Scottish rider, Evans.

Silver went to the Danish pair (Amalie Dideriksen and Julie Leth), who scored 50 points, just one ahead of France (Victoire Berteau and Marion Borras), who were able to notch the final place on the podium.

In the evening's next event, Germany gained another medal as the women's Keirin was secured by Lea Friedrich. Ukraine's Olena Starikova took second, and there was more Russian success with Yana Tyshchenko third. Sophie Capewell was just outside the medal places in fourth.

The men's side of the competition was secured by Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland with a time of 9.791s, and the French rider Tom Derache secured second. The last place on the podium went to Germany's Joachim Eilers. Britain's Hamish Turnbull managed to take ninth.

There was more success for the Dutch men's team in the Madison, the final event of the night. Their pairing of Yoeri Havik and Jan-Willem van Schip secured gold ahead of Kenny De Ketele and Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) in second, and Portugal's Iuri Leitao and Rui Oliveira in third.

