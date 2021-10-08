Russia and Germany dominated Friday’s events at the 2021 European track championships in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Russia’s Daria Shmeleva was the winner in the women’s 500m time trial with a time of 33.086s.

A quarter of second behind her was Germany’s Pauline Grabosh, with Russia taking the last podium place through Yana Tyshchenko, who was almost half a second behind her compatriot.

European Championships Archibald secures omnium gold at European Track Championships A DAY AGO

In the women’s individual pursuit, there was better luck for Germany as Lisa Brennauer’s time of 3:19.548 was almost four seconds clear of silver medal winner, France’s Marion Barros.

Bronze went to another German, Mieke Kroger, who saw off Italy’s Martina Alzini.

Lisa Brennauer wins women's individual pursuit for Germany

In the men’s omnium, Polish cyclist Alan Banaszek amassed a total of 136 points, just six clear of second-placed Belgian Fabio van den Bossche. Denmark’s Matias Malmberg secured 124 points for third.

Briton Oliver Wood was just out of the running with 117 to earn fourth place.

Poland's Banaszek wins Omnium race final

The penultimate event of the night saw Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen defeat countryman Jeffrey Hooglan with two races needed.

Mikhail Iakovlev of Russia faced Frenchman Sebastien Vigier in the playoff for third place, with the Russian victorious.

Victory for the Netherlands in final of the men's sprint

The last event of the night was won by Russia’s Gulnaz Khatuntseva in the women's points race, who took 35 points.

Second was taken by Belgian Shari Bossuyt, and third place went to the Dutch rider Lonneke Uneken. There was a 10th place finish for Neah Evans of Britain, scoring six points.

Russia win women's points race final

- - -

European Championships Men's road race highlights: Colbrelli picks Evenepoel's pocket 12/09/2021 AT 16:10