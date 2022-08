Cycling

'Absolutely sensational' - Watch Fabio Jakobsen sprint to European Championship glory in thrilling finish

'Absolutely sensational' - Watch Fabio Jakobsen sprint to European Championship glory in what turns out to be a thrilling finish. Arnaud Demare had to settle for second place behind Jakobsen, while Tim Merlier took third to round out the podium.

00:02:49, an hour ago