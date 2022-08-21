Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes continued her stunning 2022 by winning the women’s road race at the European Championships in a photo finish.

Wiebes edged out Elisa Balsamo to win the event on a tight street-circuit in Munich, ahead of bronze medallist Rachele Barbieri and Lisa Brennauer, who finished her final-ever cycling race in fourth, just outside of the medals.

Wiebes went early in the bunch sprint and just held off Balsamo by half a wheel to follow up compatriot Fabio Jakobsen’s gold from last Sunday in the men’s road race.

The Netherlands controlled the majority of the 130km race with defending champion Ellen van Dijk playing a big domestique role, bringing the breakaway back in the closing kilometres.

Italy then went to the front with Wiebes forced to follow the wheel, latching onto the back of Balsamo.

She launched her sprint first with around 250m to go and withstood a charging Balsamo on the throw at the line.

The Italian team gathered around a phone after the race to see the photo-finish footage which confirmed Wiebes had taken the gold.

“We really worked as a team today and had a really clear plan,” said Wiebes. “The pressure was on but I also have that [when I ride] at Team DSM so there was maybe a bit more pressure.”

“As expected the Italian train came up. In the end I was next to them and it was a really long sprint.”

It’s been a great year for Wiebes as she won the overall RideLondon Classique, three stages on the Women’s Tour and two stages of the Tour de France Femmes, including the yellow jersey after taking victory on Stage 1.

Elisa Balsamo of Italy, Emma Cecilie Bjerg of Denmark, Rachele Barbieri of Italy, Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands (winner) sprint at finish line during the 28th UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2022 - Women's Road Rac Image credit: Getty Images

"For years I have dreamed of being part of the world's best UCI women's team with several world-class riders who I can pull myself up by," the 23-year-old said.

"In principle I would have liked to stay with my current team but I got an offer from Team SD Worx with a lot of opportunities. I look back with pride on an instructive and very successful time with Team DSM.

"I will try to make it a successful remaining term of this season."

