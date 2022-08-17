Stefan Bissegger beat two-time champion Stefan Kung by one second to claim first place in the individual time trial at the European Championships in Munich, whilst Marlen Reusser matched the achievement to complete a Swiss double.

World champion Filippo Ganna was unable to match Swiss pair Bissegger and Kung and could only manage a third-place finish.

Kung was only one second slower than compatriot Bissegger in a dramatic race, with the latter finishing the 24km route in 27 minutes, 5 seconds.

Reusser made it an enjoyable afternoon for the Swiss by winning her race to complete a memorable double.

She edged ahead of Dutch duo Ellen Van Dijk and Riejanne Markus to claim the European title.

Reusser finished five seconds ahead of second place Van Dijk, crossing the line in 30:59.90.

