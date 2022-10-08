Filippo Ganna smashed the Hour Record after he completed a distance of 56.792 km around the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Ganna beat the previous mark of 55.548 km set by Great Britain’s Daniel Bigham – a performance engineer at Ineos Grenadiers – back on August 19.

"I think this result is amazing," said Ganna after the effort.

"Today to arrive at this amazing goal is fantastic for me, and for all the staff who have worked for a long time to arrive at this result."

Since Bradley Wiggins obliterated the best mark in London in 2015, there has been a certain aura around the Hour Record. The 2012 Tour de France winner and five-time Olympic champion held it for four years before Victor Campenaerts surpassed it at altitude.

Since then, Ineos have poured resource into the challenge with performance engineer Bigham cracking the record in August, admitting he had “ungodly support” from the British-based team.

Now Ganna holds the best mark after he completed 227 laps of the track to beat the previous best mark by just over 1.2 kms.

Ganna's mark surpassed Chris Boardman's 1996 distance of 56.375 km, which, was set using the 'superman' that was later banned by the UCI. The modification to the Hour Record regulations back in 2014 which outlawed that riding position saw Boardman's mark take on unofficial status that was renamed the "best human effort".

"This morning I thought to break the record by one metre. But in the end I said I wanted to do more. I think this result is amazing, [to beat Boardman’s] 56.375 is not bad," said Ganna when asked about the Boardman record.

Hour Record Holders

October 2022: Filippo Ganna (ITA), Tissot Velodrome, Grenchen, 56.792 km

August 2022: Dan Bigham (GBR), Tissot Velodrome, Grenchen, 55.548 km

April 2019: Victor Campenaerts (BEL), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes, 55.089 km

June 2015: Bradley Wiggins (GBR), Lee Valley VeloPark, London, 54.526 km

May 2015: Alex Dowsett (GBR), National Cycling Centre, Manchester, 52.937 km

February 2015: Rohan Dennis (AUS), Velodrome Suisse, Grenchen, 52.491 km

October 2014: Matthias Brändle (AUT), UCI World Cycling Centre, Aigle, 51.852 km

September 2014: Jens Voigt (GER), Velodrome Suisse, Grenchen, 51.110 km

- - -

