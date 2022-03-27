Biniam Girmay (Intermarche–Wanty–Gobert Materiaux) produced a perfect sprint finish to continue his climb up the ranks with a historic victory at Gent-Wevelgem.

The 21-year-old Eritrean got into a four-man breakaway inside the final 25kms and he was able to get the better of Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Dries van Gestel (TotalEnergies) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek–Segafredo).

Jumbo-Visma were strong favourites to take race - with Wout van Aert in the team - but Laporte was not able to finish it off at the end after being left to lead out the sprint in the final kilometre.

Van Aert lit up the 84th edition of Gent-Wevelgem when he launched a ferocious attack with 35km to go and it split the leading pack. He had two Jumbo-Visma team-mates with him and it appeared a move to test the legs of the big guns.

The main group came back together, and shortly afterwards Van Aert’s team-mate Laporte launched an attack - taking Girmay Van Gestel and Stuyven with him.

The gap extended to 40 seconds with a shade over 10kms to go, at which point teams who had missed the break put riders on the front to try and bring the break back.

The front four began to look at each other inside the four-kilometre mark, and the chasers ate into the advantage.

However, they had enough in the tank to hold off the chasers - and it was Girmay who timed it to perfection to claim the win.

“It is unbelievable, amazing,” Girmay said on Eurosport. “I cannot expect this.

“We changed my plan a few days ago, Friday night. I was coming for a good result so this is amazing.”

Commenting on the sprint, he said: “There were strong guys with me so I was afraid, but I went back and had confidence and in the final 250m I was confident.”

Reflecting on the race, he said: “In the first section, the cobbles, I was not comfortable, but after I felt better and just rode smart.

“In the end everyone was waiting for Van Aert, so I went.”

Gent-Wevelgem Top 10

1 - Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux)

2 - Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma)

3 - Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies)

4 - Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

5 - Soren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM)

6 - Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix)

7 - Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)

8 - Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movista)

9 - Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious)

10 - Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ)

