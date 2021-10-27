Geraint Thomas says there has been a delay in signing a new contract with Ineos Grenadiers, but that he has come to an agreement with boss Dave Brailsford.

Thomas signed an improved three-year contract with Ineos off the back of winning the Tour de France in 2018. But with his past two seasons disrupted by crashes and injuries, reports say the 35-year-old has been offered a deal on lesser terms.

Nevertheless, Thomas is close to agreeing a new two-year contract with Ineos who he has represented since 2010.

"It's pretty much done but it's still not signed so I don't want to curse it," Thomas told BBC Sport Wales . "It's hard. I've had to separate the emotional and the business side of things.

"I've known Dave [Brailsford, Ineos team boss] since 2003 and that relationship is obviously a good one but he has his bosses and his agenda and there's me and what my family want.

"So it's been tough. It's been the worst one [contract] to redo because there's been a lot going on but I'm happy that it's finally almost done.

Once it's announced, we can move on and I can concentrate on getting fit and riding my bike.

Thomas admits retirement is on his mind and that his next contract could be his last as a professional cyclist.

"In two or three years I'll be done then, which is a weird thought, so I really want to enjoy my last few years of racing," he added.

"And to enjoy it, I need to be at the front racing to win. The closer you get to stopping, the more it [retirement] is in the back of your mind.

"The trust, once I move back here [at home in Wales] full-time and stop racing, will take even more importance.

"With retirement, it's something I'm thinking about so it's not a shock.

"It's a big change, going from 17 or 18 years of having a big goal you're training for to suddenly waking up on a Monday morning and thinking 'What do I do now?'.

"It's something I'm thinking about but racing is still at the forefront of my mind."

