Geraint Thomas is set to sign a new contract at Ineos Grenadiers, according to reports.

Cycling News reports the 35-year-old Welsh rider will stay on with the British team, and also claims that Bahrain Victorious’ performance director Roger Hammond has been offered the chance to join the squad.

Thomas’ contract expires at the end of this season and he has been targeted by the Cofidis and Qhubeka NextHash teams, however the latter are struggling for clarity on their future.

Cycling Evenepoel set to target one-week stage races ahead of Vuelta bid in 2022, Lefevere reveals 7 HOURS AGO

Team Ineos’ Rod Ellingworth had previously explained why he wanted to keep Thomas in the squad, saying: “There are conversations going on and I’ve tried to give him personal support, especially after the difficult time that he’s had but we’re talking to him and it’s ongoing, but if there’s massive offer then there’s no way we’d be able to keep him. We just need to be realistic.

“There’s quite a lot going on around rider recruitment, and not just for next year but also for the coming years after that. There are a few areas for us to work on.”

Cycling News reports that "just the Is and the Ts need to be crossed" over the new deal, which would extend his stay from 2010.

Cycling Pendleton: Britain's fast girls can follow in Kenny's footsteps at Paris 2024 7 HOURS AGO