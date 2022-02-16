Geraint Thomas says he is determined to “prove people wrong” as he prepares to make his season debut for Ineos Grenadiers.

The 2018 Tour de France champion starts his 16th professional season at the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal this week.

The 35-year-old signed a two-year deal with Ineos in December and still believes he can be “competitive” in the big races.

"In cycling now everyone talks about young guys," he told the BBC.

"And if you're in your 30s, let alone your mid-30s, you're past it. So it's always nice to prove people wrong.

"There's definitely less expectation within the team - when it comes to the Grand Tours anyway. But I'm still hoping to get to the Tour in the best shape possible. If I am in that shape, I don't see why I can't be competitive over the three weeks.

"But this year isn't just all about one race. It's about just enjoying racing my bike and going for the win in everything."

Thomas has not had the ideal off-season as he caught Covid-19 over Christmas and also underwent shoulder surgery.

He has spent time in Los Angeles with new coach Conor Taylor and says his "fitness is on the way up and the weight is on the way down".

Thomas is preparing for a variety of races this season, taking on the three Ardennes Classics in April, before some shorter stage races ahead of the Tour de France and Commonwealth Games in the summer.

He is keen to look ahead rather than dwell on crashes that ruined his chances at the Tour and Tokyo Olympics last year, as well as the Giro d’Italia in 2020.

"It is super disappointing, but at the same time I'm not someone to just dwell on it.

"After a couple of weeks, you refocus, you find other goals and just try to be positive about it. Otherwise you're just going to be a grumpy old man.

"Last year I still felt like I had a really good season up until the Tour - it was one of my best. Then what happened in the Tour was disappointing and the Olympics was the icing on a really terribly-made cake.

"You've just got to move on and keep striding forward - otherwise you won't be in a good place."

"I'm realistic. You can't keep racing forever," he said.

"I want to make the most of the next two, three, whatever it's going to be years, and commit to it properly.

"Even if I don't win anything, as long as I enjoy it and have a good time, that's the main thing - and be happy and thankful for what I've done so far as well.

"I'm not sort of going into these last couple of years and just thinking I need to do X, Y and Z. It's more get out there, train hard, race hard and then see what happens - and have fun doing it."

Ineos have named a strong squad for the Volta ao Algarve, with Tom Pidcock making his 2022 road season debut alongside former winner Thomas and last year's runner-up Ethan Hayter.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s Remco Evenepoel is among the favourites for overall victory while Joao Rodrigues (W52/FC Porto) is the defending champion.

