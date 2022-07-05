Elisa Balsamo (Trek–Segafredo) claimed her second win at the Giro Donne with a tight sprint victory ahead of Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) on Stage 5.

Kool tried to launch past Balsamo into the final corner – a sweeping left-hander – but the Italian maintained the inside line, leaving her rival with a marginally longer route to the finish line. Those extra metres proved pivotal as Balsamo held on to follow up her win on Stage 2.

A big crash wiped out a flurry of riders as the peloton went through the flamme rouge, with Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) among those caught out.

The leftovers from the day’s breakaway were caught with 7.5km remaining, with lone escape Giorgia Bariani (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) the last to be captured inside the final 5km, while Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) ticked off her first day in the leader’s pink jersey.

