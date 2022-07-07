Juliette Labous (Team DSM) soared to an impressive lone victory on the summit of the Passo Maniva at Stage 7 of the 2022 Giro Donne. Labous was the sole survivor from the breakaway, holding off a late charge from the top three in the general classification for the biggest win of her career to-date.

Thanks to strong support from their team-mates, Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitane) both hoped to a bite out of the lead of the maglia rosa. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) assertively defended her position, however, before making a late dart for the line and adding six seconds to her overall lead. Despite losing a few seconds to Van Vleuten and Garcia, Marta Cavalli gained the same on Elisa Longo-Borghini and remains comfortable in third place.

Ad

The hockey stick-shaped stage set in Lombardy was always likely to reserve all of its excitement for the finale. As such the favourites seemed content to let a large group get away. Not long after the official start was given, mid-way through the first of three complete circuits of the town of Prevalle, a fourteen rider move slipped the reins of the peloton. Containing riders representing most of the teams in the race, they had a range of reasons to cooperate. Using the easier part of the course to their advantage, the group worked quickly to begin building up the size of lead they would require to have any hope of holding out to the finish.

Giro d'Italia Donne 'I had to go full from the bottom!' - Labous on setting her own pace at the front 34 MINUTES AGO

'I had to go full from the bottom!' - Labous on setting her own pace at the front

By the time they headed out of town, towards the mountains, they were already in the ballpark. A five minute lead meant more than 3km of distance between the break and the bunch. Twenty kilometres later, and the gap had grown to nine minutes. Although 11 minutes down the best placed rider in the break, Juliette Labous, was beginning to look like a danger.



The bunch certainly seemed to think so. With the road beginning to rise - long before the official start of the climb - riders from Trek-Segafredo and BikeExchange Jayco seized the reins and raised the tempo. The breakers remained committed and were able to respond reasonably well. The full complement of 14 continued their rotations, with few turns skipped, as they resisted the relentless march of the stronger peloton behind. Through the fourth and final intermediate sprint they had averaged 42kph for the stage.

After which things were only going to get harder. As the riders reached foothills of the first (and final) climb, Amalie Lutro (Uno-X Pro Cycling) was the one to light things up. Though the young Norwegian wanted only to put as much in the bank before the gradient became painful, in order to give herself as much room to drift, she managed more than that. Lutro pressed on in the drops and in her big chainring, riding several kilometres solo and eking out almost an minute of advantage over the rest of the break.

As the climb steepened Lutro began to struggle in the pedals and was reeled in, overwhelmed first by Cristina Tonnetti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo), and then by riders from the chasing group.

Meanwhile further back the bigger group with Van Vleuten kept on upping the pace as they reeled in the riders ahead of them.

But at the head of the race Labous had gone into time trial mode and was doing her best to hold off those behind her.

For the 30km of gradual uphill before the official start of the climb Labous, the highest placed rider in the early breakaway, always looked the strongest. As the gradient began to bite, 10km from the top, through the small village of San Colombano, the Frenchwoman began to make it hard on her fellow breakers. Two kilometres further up the hill she shattered any hopes they might have had of capturing

In the final stages Van Vleuten made her move, getting followed by GC rival Marta Cavalli as well as Margarita Garcia Canellas before a few other riders including Elisa Longo Borghini could catch up.

A cagey game of cat and mouse ensued, with Van Vleuten trying to find the right time to attack and put time into her rivals.

And that meant that at the front Labous safely came home for a memorable victory.

Behind her it ended up being a sprint to the finish and it was Van Vleuten who came in second, just ahead of Garcia.

- -

Stream the 2022 Giro Donne and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

Giro d'Italia Donne 'A great ride!' - Labous comes in for first Giro victory, Van Vleuten takes more time 36 MINUTES AGO