Elisa Balsamo made Trek-Segafredo’s tireless work worthwhile as she ripped past Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) to claim Stage 2 at Giro Donne.
Trek sprung into action with just over 40km remaining as they eroded a gap of over three minutes to a six-strong breakaway, before Lucinda Brand and Elisa Longo Borghini teed up Balsamo for a memorable sprint victory on home soil.
Vos was chasing a remarkable 31st win at the Giro Donne but was forced to launch her sprint early after losing her Jumbo-Visma team-mates in the finale.
Victory saw Balsamo seize the leader's pink jersey from Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange–Jayco). The Italian leads Faulkner in the overall battle by four seconds, with the American's team-mate Georgia Baker eight seconds back in third.
The race continues on Saturday with a 112.7km ride from Cala Gornone to Olbia.
More to follow.
