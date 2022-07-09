A second consecutive all-day breakaway saw Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange) solo to victory on Stage 9 of the Giro Donne. As well as her second win of this year's edition, the 29 year-old American claimed maximum points on all three climbs to all but ensure she will be the Queen of the Mountains in Padua.

From a move that was more symbolic than meaningful, Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was able to at long last distance Annemiek van Vleuten on the final (uncategorised) climb. The Italian finished 59 seconds back for second place, with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek–Segafredo) out-sprinting Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) for 3rd. Having distanced Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) on the descent of the Passo Daone, Longo-Borghini parked herself on front of the favourites and buried herself on the run-in, in an effort to displace Garcia from the podium. In the end she was able to pull back an additional ninety seconds on the Spanish champion - impressive, but not quite enough. The Italian will take confidence from her performance as she looks towards the Tour de France Femmes.

The penultimate stage - and the final day in the Dolomites - saw multiple attacks as riders, most notably Cavalli, tried to put time into van Vleuten, but the maglia rosa goes into Stage 10, a 90.5km ride from Abano Terme to Padova, with a healthy lead of just under two minutes.

Faulkner who made a break for it on the first climb of the day, the Fai della Paganella, with Gaia Realini (Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria) for company, and stayed out all the way to the take the stage win.

