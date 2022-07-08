Giro d'Italia Donne
Stage 8 | women | 08.07.2022
Live
In Progress
RoveretoAldeno
- Peloton+3:01
- +2:5515 Riders
- +1:50A. Koster
- +40B. Chapman
- +18C. Koppenburg
- Head of raceK. Faulkner
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
GIRO DONNE LIVE - WILL VAN VLEUTEN PROVE UNSTOPPABLE IN THE MOUNTAINS?
- All
- Highlights
12:02
51KM TO GO - ATTACK FROM MARTA CAVALLI
Just shows what I know, eh? The Italian, currently occupying 3rd spot in the general classification kicks out towards the top of the climb, forcing Annemiek van Vleuten and Mavi Garcia to follow, and shattering the peloton far earlier than expected.
Meanwhile Kristen Faulkner is first to pass the summit of the Passo Bordala. They've now got about 18km of descending, via the delightful Lago di Cei, to the sprint point at Aldeno. Then there's a loop around
No summit finish
11:54
52KM TO GO - HALFWAY THERE
The riders seem to be tackling the climb at their own chosen tempo, riding as individuals rather than racing tactically in groups.
I don't know if "song of the day" is a thing, but while we wait for the TV pictures to kick in, here's a tune that feels very appropriate to today's parcours.
11:44
55KM TO GO - NON-STARTERS FOR TEN
Two non-starters (both of BikeExchange) as a result of a positive Covid test for Amanda Spatt, and two early abandons due to crashes.
The head of the race is about 3km from the summit. Out front is Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) who leads by 15 seconds from Brodie Chapman (FDJ Novelle Aquitaine) and Clara Coppenburg (Cofidis) with the peloton a further minute behind.
The head of the race is about 3km from the summit. Out front is Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) who leads by 15 seconds from Brodie Chapman (FDJ Novelle Aquitaine) and Clara Coppenburg (Cofidis) with the peloton a further minute behind.
11:28
60KM TO GO - CLIMBING ALTOGETHER
It's been a reasonably sedate start to the stage, without the concerted effort to make the break that we saw yesterday. The peloton is already onto the first of the two enormous climbs, the Passo Bordala. It's 14.8km in length, with an average gradient of 6.9%. Gaps seem likely, but I'd be surprised if anyone attacks hard on the early slopes. Will Elise Chabbey (Cayon Sram) seek to sew up the mountains jersey? She currently holds a lead of 12 points over Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) in that competition, with a stingy maximum of 16 on offer to any rider first to the top of both climbs.
11:05
65KM TO GO - UPWARD OVER THE MOUNTAIN
Bienvenuto to live coverage of Stage 8 of the Giro Donne. We lay our scene in the region of Trento, to the north of Verona. With 3000m of climbing packed into little more than horizontal 100km, it's going to be a difficult day at the office, with some hoping just to avoid the time cut. There are currently only two riders within seventy seconds of the maglia rosa. Do either of them have the legs to dispense with - and displace - Annemiek van Vleuten?
Image credit: Getty Images