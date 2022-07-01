Giro d'Italia Donne
Stage 2 | women | 01.07.2022
Live
In Progress
VillasimiusTortolì
- Peloton+1:50
- Head of race6 Riders
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Giro Donne Stage 2 LIVE - Faulkner set to lose pink as breakaway build big lead
- All
- Highlights
13:39
30KM TO GO - GAP DROPPING FAST
Trek-Segafredo aren't messing about! The gap has been slashed to under two minutes as they drive a fierce pace at the front of the main bunch. This one could come back after all...
13:34
32KM TO GO - JASKULSKA TAKES MAXIMUM BONUS SECONDS
Francesca Pisciali is unavoidably keen for the intermediate sprint, attacking a full kilometre out. She realises her error, the group come back together and jostle for position, then the Italian launches again. All six fancy it, with Jaskulska soaring through the centre to take three bonus seconds.
13:21
40KM TO GO - TREK-SEGAFREDO PICK UP THE PACE
Trek-Segafredo move to the front of the peloton, keen to ensure their army of GC hopefuls don't lose a crazy amount of time. Balsamo, Longo Borghini, Brand and Thomas are all in the top 10 - it seems they are reluctant to gift those in the breakaway a three-minute freebie in the overall battle.
Here's the day's profile. Not the most rigorous.
Image credit: Eurosport
13:17
45KM TO GO
Just as the Spice Girls famously sang, "when two become six", we now have a sextet at the front of the race. Inga Cesuliene Aromitalia (Basso Bikes-Vaian), Beatrice Rossato (Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria), Marta Jaskulska (Liv Racing Xstra) and Francesca Pisciali (Team Mendelspeck) have joined Vitillo and Tonetti at the front. The gap is over three minutes now, this one is surely going the distance.
13:10
50KM TO GO - BREAKAWAY FOR TWO
Let's dive into the action as live pictures are beamed across the globe. We have a breakaway of two: Matilde Vitillo (Bepink) and Cristina Tonetti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo). A four-strong chase group at 14" are closing, with the main bunch looking relaxed, almost three minutes adrift.
12:58
GC STANDINGS AFTER STAGE 1
1. Kristen Faulkner, Team BikeExchange-Jayco 05:45
2. Georgia Baker, Team BikeExchange-Jayco + 04
3. Elisa Balsamo, Trek-Segafredo + 06
4. Lotte Kopecky, Team SD Worx + 06
5. Elisa Longo Borghini, Trek-Segafredo + 09
6. Annemiek van Vleuten, Movistar Team + 10
7. Lucinda Brand, Trek-Segafredo + 10
8. Riejanne Markus, Team Jumbo-Visma + 11
9. Leah Thomas, Trek-Segafredo + 12
10. Anouska Koster, Team Jumbo-Visma + 12
2. Georgia Baker, Team BikeExchange-Jayco + 04
3. Elisa Balsamo, Trek-Segafredo + 06
4. Lotte Kopecky, Team SD Worx + 06
5. Elisa Longo Borghini, Trek-Segafredo + 09
6. Annemiek van Vleuten, Movistar Team + 10
7. Lucinda Brand, Trek-Segafredo + 10
8. Riejanne Markus, Team Jumbo-Visma + 11
9. Leah Thomas, Trek-Segafredo + 12
10. Anouska Koster, Team Jumbo-Visma + 12
12:42
WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY?
It was an Alaskan who shone brightest on Stage 1 of the Giro Donne. Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) was the only rider to go faster than 49kph across the 4.75km Cagliari course, stopping the clock at 5’45”
Faulkner powers to Stage 1 win at Giro Donne, Van Vleuten sixth
12:36
HELLO AND WELCOME
Afternoon cycling fans. We’re back for another round of Giro Donne fun and games. After yesterday’s appetiser, the simplest of mini time trials in Cagliari, the real action commences on Friday with Stage 2. A 117.3km journey from Villasimius to Tortoli is unlikely to blow the GC battle apart, but it should be an exciting day featuring plenty of attacks and, possibly, a reduced bunch sprint.