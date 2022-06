Cycling

‘Rider off the side!’ – Marketa Hajkova falls off starting podium at the Giro Donne

Marketa Hajkova made an inauspicious start to the time trial at the 2022 Giro Donne, falling off the starting podium. Hajkova would get back on the bike but would not finish the 4.7km route. Every stage of the Giro Donne can be streamed live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:23, 2 hours ago