On a day of extremes – with bright sunshine bookending some serious showers – Italy’s Andrea Vendrame ditched the sprinter tag with an inspired performance in the Apennine backbone separating Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna.

With the peloton riding 12 minutes behind, Vendrame (Ag2R-Citroen) rode clear on the last of four climbs before being joined by three other escapees just ahead of the summit. After a treacherous descent on roads still wet from a recent downpour, New Zealand’s George Bennett and Italy’s Gianluca Brambilla effectively argued themselves out of the equation as an unseemly spat boiled over during the run into the finish.

Vendrame blasted clear with Australia’s Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) before showcasing his superior kick with a commanding sprint to take the win. Brambilla and Bennett’s spat continued right to the line with the Trek-Segafredo rider cutting up the Kiwi from Jumbo-Visma on the home straight to take third place at 15 seconds.

A super successful day for the French Ag2R-Citroen team was capped by sixth-place Geoffrey Bouchard, who went over three of the four climbs in pole position to strengthen his grip on the blue jersey.

The remainder of the initial 16-man move came home in dribs and drabs before Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali crossed the line a morale-boosting seven seconds clear of the main field after attacking on the final descent.

Trek-Segafredo veteran Nibali’s acceleration on the descent forced a response by the Ineos Grenadiers team of race leader Egan Bernal, with Italy’s Gianni Moscon taking too many risks and hitting the deck on a tight hairpin bend. Moscon returned to the main field but his crash was an unnecessary setback for Ineos and vindicated Nibali’s decision to pile on the pressure despite trailing the race summit by over four minutes.

Bernal nevertheless came home safely in the peloton to retain his 45-second lead over Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) in the general classification.

More to follow.

