Cycling

Damiano Caruso ‘thinking he could win this Giro’ - Bradley Wiggins

Amid all the Yates-Bernal drama it’s easy to forget there is a third contender. Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) is second on GC, 2’29” down on Bernal, and Wiggins believes he could yet have a major say in where the maglia rosa ends up.

00:01:35, 7 minutes ago