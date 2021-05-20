Concerned by Nibali’s injection of pace, Moscon tried to match the Italian down a hairy descent and came off his bike ahead of a hairpin.

Fortunately, he was able to dust himself down and re-join the main group – but Nibali could not be caught as he gained a few seconds back in the race for pink.

Nibali only gained a few seconds on Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) – and is still four minutes down in GC – but his move, and the far-from-flawless response from Ineos, will fuel the hopes of the other GC contenders.

“Why take the risk?” asked Dan Lloyd on Eurosport commentary.

“Firstly, Moscon wasn’t aware whether his teammates were trying to follow that pace, so why even take it close to the limit when you know you’ve got the strength and firepower to chase him down in the last three kilometres?

It’s just a stupid thing to do.

Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroen Team) won from the breakaway on Stage 12, leading home Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) as Nibali’s teammate Gianluca Brambilla and George Bennett (Team Jumbo-Visma) squabbled behind.

‘You can count on the Shark’ – Nibali and Trek-Segafredo spice up Stage 12

