Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘Blow to the maglia rosa!’ – Simon Yates keeps Giro alive with two days to go

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) put the hammer down on the final climb as he soloed to victory on Stage 19 at the Giro d’Italia – but he still faces a mammoth task in the final two stages to wrestle the maglia rosa off Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

00:02:51, 23 minutes ago