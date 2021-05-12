A late surge from Australia’s Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was enough to deny Italy’s Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-ASSOS) victory in Stage 5 of the Giro in Cattolica as drama and heartbreak unfolded on the Adriatic coast.

After a touch of shoulders with the maglia ciclamino Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) Ewan found his way through the bodies and had enough speed in his legs to relegate the European champion Nizzolo to another second place on the Giro – the eleventh of his career.

Elia Viviani (Cofidis) took third place ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), with Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) only good enough for eighth and Merlier, winner of Stage 2, rolling home in 12th after dropping a chain after that coming together with Ewan.

But the finish of the pan-flat 177km stage from Modena was marred by a serious incident involving Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) and Tuesday’s Stage 4 winner, Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates). Both riders collided with a piece of road furniture in the last five kilometres when the pace in the peloton was high.

While the American Dombrowski, the blue jersey, was able to complete the stage on his 30th birthday, Spanish climber Landa was not among his Bahrain-Victorious teammates when they crossed the line en masse some minutes after Ewan’s victory. It was later confirmed that Landa had been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Landa had impressed on the finish to Sestola in Stage 4, finishing alongside former teammate Egan Bernal in a first group of favourites to confirm his excellent form.

Bernal’s Ineos Grenadiers team also suffered a blow on Wednesday when co-leader Pavel Sivakov crashed with 15km remaining after he collided with the curb and a branch of a tree on the left-hand side of the road.

The Franco-Russian rouleur finished the stage many minutes down to drop out of contention for the pink jersey, with Ineos’ hopes now falling solely on the shoulders of Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France champion.

