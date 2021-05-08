Bradley Wiggins has given his glowing verdict on the incredible opening time-trial performance from Italy's Filippo Ganna at the Giro d'Italia.

The 24-year-old Ineos rider stormed home in a time of 8'47" to take the Maglia Rosa in style ahead of Edoardo Affini and Tobias Foss (both Jumbo Visma).

Ganna was the star of the show on day one of the Giro in front of the Turin supporters as the Italian demonstrated his class to lead the opening standings.

Eurosport expert Wiggins told The Breakaway show that Ganna, quite simply, is a "machine" and a "monster", with remarkable ability.

"Ganna just epitomises this event," Wiggins told Eurosport at the end of the day's action.

"I wouldn’t say he’s the smoothest, most aesthetic looking rider. He rocks a lot but really gets the effort out.

He’s an absolute monster compared to the others. He’s a machine.

"He reminds me a bit of Fabian Cancellara – aesthetically he wasn’t the most beautiful and finessed but when he wins, he wins big and it’s brilliant to watch."

Wiggins also gave his views on Belgian "superstar" Remco Evenepoel after he made a strong first showing at the event to finish in seventh place.

"He didn’t look like he’d been out of the competition," Wiggins said of Evenepoel.

"He’s had the beauty of not having to race for nine months, I know a lot of that was in recovery, but what a great little rider he is.

He can time trial, he can climb, he can do everything. He’s a real superstar of Belgian racing.

"A brilliant start and has put his name right up there in the GC I think."

Dan Bigham joined Wiggins and Orla Chennaoui on the sofa for The Breakaway and gave his thoughts on British challenger Simon Yates.

"I think he is right where you would hope he would be - right in the mix with all the GC contenders," Bigham said.

"If he is strong in that final week then he can win it, and his time trial shows that. He has good form and he is focused on it.

"Over the three weeks, he could be the guy for the overall."

