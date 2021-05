Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘Egan Bernal knows the job isn’t done yet’ – Bradley Wiggins on time trial

While he boasts a commanding lead, Wiggins said the ascent into pink was not quite complete for Bernal. The 24-year-old, who arrived at the Giro with big questions marks over a troublesome back, must see out a largely-flat 30.3km time trial before he can start toasting a second Grand Tour triumph.

00:01:00, 14 minutes ago