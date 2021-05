Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - Highlights: Egan Bernal v Remco Evenepoel in surprise sprint, Peter Sagan wins

One week after Bora-Hansgrohe failed to bring back the breakaway when Taco van der Hoorn took his unexpected win, the same team ensured that the same man had no joy from the day’s break before leading their man Peter Sagan to glory in Foligno.

00:04:44, an hour ago