Giro d'Italia 2021 – How Egan Bernal is getting his tactics spot on in GC battle

Egan Bernal arrived at the Giro with huge question marks hanging over his fitness, having been troubled by a persistent back injury last season. The 24-year-old abandoned the 2020 Tour de France as defending champion and admitted he was unsure about his back heading into the Giro, but he appears to be in rude health after winning his first stage at a Grand Tour.

00:01:01, an hour ago