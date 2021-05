Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 'I'll see what I can do' - Simon Yates on GC showdown

Three years after Simon Yates imploded in Stage 19 of the 2018 Giro d’Italia to lose the pink jersey, the British rider continued his steady third-week rise in the current Giro to move within 2’49” of the current pink incumbent, Egan Bernal.

