Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – ‘Should Simon Yates be worried? I don’t think so’

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) arrived at the Giro as one of the favourites alongside Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), but saw the Colombian gain 11 seconds on him in the finale to Stage 4. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:01:16, an hour ago