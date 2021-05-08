Luis Leon Sanchez not only had to put up with a very unfortunate puncture during Saturday's Giro d'Italia time-trial, but he then had to switch to a road bike.

The 37-year-old, who rides for Astana-Premier Tech, endured the day's most dramatic and also frustrating moment as he was hit by a sudden flat rear tyre while rounding a bend.

The Spaniard did incredibly well to somehow hold himself upright as he tackled a tough corner with the puncture and he was praised by Eurosport cycling expert Sean Kelly for his handling skills.

Due to the flat rear tyre, he then had to jump on a road bike with the help of a team assistant in order to complete the day's time-trial in less-than-ideal circumstances.

It was a maddening afternoon for Sanchez, but he did at least gain plaudits for his ability to keep the bike - and himself - upright in very challenging fashion.

"Now, a technical problem here already for Luis Leon Sanchez, and it's a road bike!" exclaimed Rob Hatch, on commentary for Eurosport.

Oh dear! Well that's going to be a bit of time lost right away. Is that a blowout?

"And now on a road bike for the rest of it!"

Cycling legend Kelly responded: "Yes, it's a rear one. A rear flat. So it's a blowout!

"You would feel that coming into the corner, so he got it there just as he entered the corner, and he held it well."

Last year at the Giro prologue, a change of wind direction and strength led to some big surprises for many top riders. This time, it was the former Spanish national champion who encountered the bad luck.

Giro d'Italia 2021 Stage 1 Profile

- - -

