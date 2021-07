Cycling

Giro d'Italia Donne: Lorena Wiebes and DSM execute sprint finish to perfection to win Stage 5

Lorena Wiebes of UCI Women's WorldTeam Team DSM finished off a brilliant team sprint effort to win Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia Donne.

00:03:07, an hour ago