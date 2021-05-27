Cycling

Giro d'Italia highlights: Alberto Bettiol wins Stage 18 as Ineos Grenadiers' Egan Bernal retains pink jersey

Italy’s Alberto Bettiol reeled in Frenchman Remi Cavagna to solo to Stage 18 glory in Stradella after a spicy finale to the longest stage of the Giro d’Italia. Four short climbs after a pan-flat ride up the Po Valley blew a 23-man breakaway apart on a day of rest for the GC favourites, as Egan Bernal retained the pink jersey ahead of back-to-back summit showdowns in the Alps.

00:04:40, 2 hours ago