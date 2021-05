Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – Highlights: Tim Merlier wins on debut after points confusion

Merlier showed no fear on his Grand Tour debut as he produced a brilliant sprint to take the win on Sunday. The 28-year-old led home Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani, with Fernando Gaviria suffering an unfortunate mishap in the closing stages. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:04:20, 2 hours ago