Cycling GIRO D'ITALIA Men | Stage 20 12:00-18:00

Watch live and ad-free coverage from 10:45 BST above, or hang around for dreamy live text commentary from Tom Owen.

How Yates can deny Bernal and win the Giro d’Italia

Giro d'Italia Alliance and attacks - How Yates can deny Bernal and win the Giro d’Italia AN HOUR AGO

Felix Lowe, who backed Simon Yates to unseat Egan Bernal earlier in the race, has mapped out what needs to happen for the maglia rosa to change hands on the final weekend. Here's a snippet from his article on Friday night, but feel free to bask in the full thing here.

- - -

Felix Lowe (aka Blazin' Saddles): If Bernal is suffering with back pain – as the rumours have been saying – then he must be made to work hard early. None of the climbs remaining are especially difficult – but if the Colombian comes onto the Passo di Spluga with only Martinez, then the pressure will be very much on ahead of the final descent to the foot of the Alpe Motta. Then, as they say, anything can happen.

It’s also worth remembering that the race does not finish on Saturday. Sunday’s 30km time trial into Milan will be no formality for whoever is in pink should the gaps be under a minute. After all, riding flat out in the time trial position after three weeks of racing with a bad back would not even be Bradley Wiggins’ cup of tea.

Yates trails Bernal by 2’49” ahead of Saturday’s final road stage. He needs to oversee an alliance between BikeExchange and QuickStep on the first climb – and once Bernal is isolated, he must press on with Almeida (who could yet ride into the top five and win that elusive stage) on the final two climbs.

Baring a meltdown of mammoth proportions from the Colombian race leader, Yates will not be able to take the maglia rosa in Stage 20. But should he – or Caruso, for that matter – move to within a minute of Bernal ahead of the final time trial into Milan, then fans could be treated to a second Giro finale in six months where it all comes down to the final pedal strokes.

How the GC stands with two stages to go...

1. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 77:10:18

2. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious +2:29

3. Simon Yates (GB) Team BikeExchange +2:49

4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech +6:11

5. Hugh Carthy (GB) EF Education-Nippo +7:10

6. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM +7:32

7. Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers +7:42

8. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep +8:26

9. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma +10:19

10. Dan Martin (Ire) Israel Start-Up Nation +13:55

'Yates is on a roll' – Wiggins

‘Can't leave it late' - Can Yates unseat Bernal on five-star mountain Stage 20?

Bradley Wiggins believes that Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) is “on a roll” as he seeks to banish memories of the 2018 Giro d’Italia.

Yates kept his faint chances of wrestling the maglia rosa off Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) alive on Stage 19 after attacking on the final climb to claim victory and slice Bernal’s overall lead.

However his task still remains unenviable. He must claw back 2’49” on Bernal in the final two stages.

“We’ve waited the best part of three weeks for it and it’s shades of the Simon we’ve seen quite often at a Giro before, three years ago before it all went wrong with Chris Froome,” Wiggins said on The Breakaway.

“He’s timed his form really well. But Bernal, he’s been exceptional this whole race. Does it give us hope tomorrow he can do it? It gives us a mouth-watering final tomorrow.

“Simon Yates has backed up what he did the other day. I think his consistency means there’s little chance of him cracking tomorrow, he now seems to be on a roll.”

- - -

You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries. Watch it all with GCN+ on any device.

Giro d'Italia Yates chips away at Bernal’s lead with Stage 19 solo triumph 4 HOURS AGO