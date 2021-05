Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – Caleb Ewan denies Giacomo Nizzolo on Stage 5

A late surge from Australia’s Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was enough to deny Italy’s Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-ASSOS) victory in Stage 5 of the Giro in Cattolica as drama and heartbreak unfolded on the Adriatic coast.

00:04:18, an hour ago