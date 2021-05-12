GC hopefuls Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) crashed on Stage 5 at the Giro d’Italia in a chaotic finale, with the former being taken away in an ambulance.

Sivakov was first to hit the deck, crashing into a tree with 16 kilometres remaining before gingerly returning to his bike.

“That’s not good news,” said Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary.

“Already lost time yesterday… that looked like a shocker. Knocked off his bike by the tree.”

Sean Kelly added: “When you’re thrown in with these big guys, when you get into the final of a race, the fighting that goes on, the big guys take every inch, they don’t give you any space at all. It’s so difficult to stay up there.

“Your bike handling, if it’s a little bit off its best, well then you get caught out. This is a real disaster for him. The morale seems to be totally gone.”

The drama was not over. Landa was one of three riders to go down in a separate incident inside the final five kilometres, along with Stage 4 winner Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates).

"It doesn’t look good. Another one of the favourites down, it’s so disappointing to see this happen in the final 5km," said Kelly.

More to follow.

